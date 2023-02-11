‘Very serious privacy invasion’: ACLU analyst on Green Bay’s audio surveillance

Ben Krumholz reports:

A senior official with the American Civil Liberties Union tells FOX 11 is unlike anything he’s heard of before.

“This is the first sort of city hall or political location that I’ve heard doing something like this,” said , a senior policy analyst for the ACLU in Washington D.C., who has been with the nonprofit since five weeks before 9/11.

City officials say microphones were put on the hallway ceilings on the first and second levels, outside the city clerk’s office, the city council chambers, and the mayor’s office within the past two years due to threatening interactions involving members of the public and staff.