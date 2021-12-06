Verizon May Have Just Enrolled You in a Data-Collection Scheme–Here’s How to Get Out

Phillip Tracy reports:

Verizon customers who value their privacy should immediately opt-out of the phone carrier’s disturbing new data tracking service.

As reported by Input, “Verizon Custom Experience” is a program being pitched to users as a way for the company to “personalize our communications with you, give you more relevant product and service recommendations, and develop plans, services and offers that are more appealing to you.”

Here’s the thing: to do so, the nation’s largest mobile carrier needs to see the websites you visit, the apps you use, your location, and the people you contact. If that wasn’t scary enough, the “Custom Experience” program is opt-out, meaning Verizon automatically enrolls you without asking for permission.