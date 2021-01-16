Vaccine Site Uses Credit History to Verify Patients’ Identities

Jan 162021
January 16, 2021 Business, Healthcare
Samantha Cole reports:
When retired web developer Catherine Kunicki tried to sign up for her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in downtown Brooklyn, the AdvantageCare Physicians website rejected her. She received an error message that her identity couldn’t be verified through Experian, a credit monitoring company.
She said she’s felt “horrified” at the amount of info needed from vaccination scheduling sites before users can even see when there are open slots.
via Joe Cadillic