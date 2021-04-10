VA staffer used medical records to stalk and harass female vet, lawmakers demand reforms

A group of 50 House lawmakers is demanding immediate improvements to the Department of Veterans Affairs system for investigating sexual harassment complaints after a woman was stalked and intimidated by a call center employee who used his post to look up her personal information.

In a letter sent this week to VA Secretary Denis McDonough, the group — led by Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark, D-Mass. — said they are “deeply concerned about the sexual harassment of women veterans and employees at the department” and urged immediate implementation of legislation recently passed by Congress mandating a centralized reporting system for all such complaints.

