Utah bill that would centralize access to patients’ medical records advances out of committee

Feb 112023
February 11, 2023 Healthcare, Laws, U.S.
Boram Kim reports:
The Utah House Health and Human Services Standing Committee voted 7-3 to favorably approve House Bill 239 on Thursday, advancing it to the House floor for consideration.
The bill would direct the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to work with stakeholders on designating a centralized health information exchange where patients and providers would have protected access to medical records across the system. The appropriation for the proposal is $1.5 million in ongoing general funding.
Read more at State of Reform.