Users would let Facebook share their bank balance for $8.44 a month

Reuters reports:

German Facebook users would want the social media platform to pay them about $8 per month for sharing their contact information, while US users would only seek $3.50, according to a study of how people in various countries value their private information.

The study by US-based thinktank the Technology Policy Institute (TPI) is the first that attempts to quantify the value of online privacy and data.

Read more on The Guardian.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

