Use these 11 critical iPhone privacy and security settings right now

Smartphones also contain data about the places we go (and the routes we took to get there) as well as the searches we make and websites we browse (revealing what’s on our minds). Thanks to journaling and to-do apps, they even document our goals, hopes, and dreams. And smartphones aren’t just data-retention devices; the apps and services we use on them broadcast data about us to third parties.

That’s why it’s so important to understand what privacy and security protections the smartphone you use offers—and to make sure you have such protections enabled. I’ve written before that Apple is unique among modern tech giants in that it builds its products with privacy at the forefront. But many of those protections and tools available on every iPhone only make a difference if you’re aware of them—and judging from my conversations with friends, many people aren’t.

If you’re an iPhone user, these are the security and privacy features you need to know about—and should be using.