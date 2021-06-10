USA Today fights subpoena aimed at readers of Florida FBI shooting story

Jun 102021
Josh Gerstein reports:
Newspaper publisher Gannett is fighting an effort by the FBI to try to determine who read a specific USA Today story about a deadly shooting in February near Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that left two FBI agents dead and three wounded.
The subpoena, served on Gannett in April, seeks information about who accessed the news article online during a 35-minute window starting just after 8 p.m. on the day of the shootings.
Read more on USA Today.