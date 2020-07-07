US tech giants halt Hong Kong police help

Zack Whittaker reports:

Facebook  and Twitter have confirmed they have suspended processing demands for user data from Hong Kong authorities following the introduction of a new Beijing-imposed national security law.

A spokesperson for Facebook told TechCrunch it will “pause” the processing of data demands until it can better understand the new national security law, “including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with human rights experts.”

Read more on TechCrunch.

