US schools are using smart cameras to target students without face masks

April 14, 2022
Didi Rankovic reports:
A US school district with 95,000 students switched during the pandemic to using its “swarm” of automated surveillance tech to identify children who showed up at school without wearing a mask.
The “smart cameras,” produced by Motorola’s Avigilon and capable of facial recognition and gun detection, were catching even those students who were wearing their masks pulled under the nose.
