US publisher not within GDPR scope despite European readership

Pinsent Masons writes:

A US-registered publisher will not have to defend claims that its processing of a British resident’s personal data breached EU data protection laws after the High Court in London ruled that the laws do not apply to it.

The court reached that verdict despite it recognising that the US publisher had a “not minimal” number of UK readers; a fact the High Court said was “of no more than marginal relevance” to the question of whether its activities fell subject to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The court was considering the territorial scope of the GDPR when determining whether Walter Soriano could proceed with data protection claims he had raised against Forensic News LLC, five journalists and a blogger in a trial before the London court.