US indicts Sky Global CEO for providing encrypted phones to criminal gangs

Catalin Cimpanu reports:

The US Department of Justice has charged on Friday the CEO of Sky Global, the parent company behind Sky ECC, a mobile encrypted communications platform primarily used by criminal organizations.

Jean-Francois Eap, Sky Global CEO, a Canadian citizen, was indicted on Friday, along with Thomas Herdman, a former distributor of Sky Global encrypted devices.

Both were charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), a law that has been rarely used to go after technology companies.