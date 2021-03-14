US indicts Sky Global CEO for providing encrypted phones to criminal gangs

Mar 142021
Catalin Cimpanu reports:
The US Department of Justice has charged on Friday the CEO of Sky Global, the parent company behind Sky ECC, a mobile encrypted communications platform primarily used by criminal organizations.
Jean-Francois Eap, Sky Global CEO, a Canadian citizen, was indicted on Friday, along with Thomas Herdman, a former distributor of Sky Global encrypted devices.
Both were charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), a law that has been rarely used to go after technology companies.
