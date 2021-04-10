US government is purchasing smart data to spy on its citizens

Apr 102021
Tim Sandle reports:
… The information collated by the government, unbeknown to most citizens, is transferred into a database called CLEAR. This digital repository holds in excess of 400 million names, addresses and service records drawn from 80 utility companies providing services like water, gas and electricity, and phone, Internet and cable TV.
The database is operated by the media and data conglomerate Thomson Reuters, who purchase the data from companies, sort it, and then sell it onwards. This is quite a jump from the firms traditional role as a publisher-come-news agency. This activity forms part of the fast growing economy of data brokerage.
Read more on Digital Journal.
via Joe Cadillic