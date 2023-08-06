US appeals court reinstates Guam in-person abortion counseling law

Aug 062023
August 6, 2023 Court, Healthcare, U.S.
Nate Raymond reports:
A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated a law requiring that women in Guam meet with doctors in person before obtaining abortions, a restriction that has made terminating pregnancies in the U.S. territory difficult due to a lack of doctors.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a judge’s 2021 ruling that blocked enforcement of the law, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had established a national right to abortions.
Read more at Reuters.
h/t, Joe Cadillic