US appeals court reinstates Guam in-person abortion counseling law

Aug 062023
 
 August 6, 2023  Posted by  Court, Healthcare, U.S.

Nate Raymond reports:

A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated a law requiring that women in Guam meet with doctors in person before obtaining abortions, a restriction that has made terminating pregnancies in the U.S. territory difficult due to a lack of doctors.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a judge’s 2021 ruling that blocked enforcement of the law, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had established a national right to abortions.

Read more at Reuters.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

