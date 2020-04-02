Update of Japan’s Privacy Law Approved by Cabinet

Hiroto Imai, Kyle Reykalin, and Mitsuhiro Yoshimura of Hogan Lovells writes:

On Tuesday, March 10, the Japanese Cabinet approved a bill to revise the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (“APPI”), which would require companies to take certain additional measures to protect personal data of data subjects. The reported goals of the bill include, for example: (i) broadening data subjects’ powers to exercise control over their data; and (ii) to establish a system to facilitate corporation’s internal use of “big data.” The proposed amendment will be submitted to the ordinary session of the Diet for approval. The update comes as part of the Japanese government’s commitment to update Japan’s privacy law every three years. The last update came into force in May 2017.