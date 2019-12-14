Update from LitLand: The ACLU Sues the Government Over the Use of Facial Recognition Technology

Maryam Casbarro of Davis Wright Tremaine writes:

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is no stranger to suing the United States government for perceived violations of civil rights, and the organization’s newest lawsuit is the ACLU’s latest battleground for individual rights. The lawsuit, filed on October 31, 2019, in federal district court in Massachusetts, seeks enforcement of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for records related to the government’s use of facial recognition technology.

The ACLU alleges that the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) failed to release records in response to a FOIA request filed by the ACLU in January 2019.