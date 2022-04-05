UPDATE: CNIL orders three controllers to comply with GDPR after decision that using Google Analytics is illegal
noyb reports:
Only two weeks after the groundbreaking decision by the Austrian Data Protection Authority that the continuous use of Google Analytics violates the GDPR, the French Data Protection Authority (CNIL) ordered three French websites to comply with the GDPR. All these decisions are based on noyb’s 101 model complaints which were filed after the Court of Justice ruling invalidating Privacy Shield. noyb expects similar decisions by the other authorities.
