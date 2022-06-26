Unsurprisingly, hacktivists protest the overturn of a woman’s right to her own body

The announcement appeared on the Telegram channel of a group calling themself “SiegedSec:”

TIME FOR SOME 1337 H4CKTIVISM!!!

(4 the record, we will still do blackhat stuff 😉 Like many, we are also pro-choice, one shouldn’t be denied access to abortion.

As added pressure to the U.S government, we have leaked many internal documents and files retrieved from Kentucky’s and Arkansas’ government server. These docs have plenty of employee PII and lots more.

These files are about 7-8GB in total. LEAK: [redacted by DataBreaches.net] THE ATTACKS WILL CONTINUE!

Our main targets are any pro-life entities, including government servers of the states with anti-abortion laws. KEEP PROTESTING, KEEP YOURSELF SAFE, FUCK THE GOVERNMENT ~ SIEGEDSEC OUT ~

When asked for clarification, @YourAnonWolf of SiegedSec informed DataBreaches that the Arkansas data came from a server for Arkansas’ Division of Land Surveys. The Kentucky data, which seemed mostly just directory and structural schema for the state with contact information did not seem to include anything sensitive. When asked about the source of the Kentucky data, @YourAnonWolf told DataBreaches that the Kentucky server that was hit “didn’t appear to be directly connected to any agency or department, the server doesn’t display any web content.”

As far as significance of data leaked goes, there didn’t seem to be much data of concern other than Arkansas employee data that is reportedly in the leaked data.

But the act of attacking state servers to protest abortion bans by states is something that DataBreaches anticipates we may see often in the days and months to come. Therefore, I will re-post something I tweeted earlier in posting about the SiegedSec leak: