Unsolicited Smartwatches Mailed to US Military Personnel Raise Security Concerns

 July 5, 2023

The U.S. Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has warned about unsolicited smartwatches mailed to US military service members by unknown senders.

The Army CID highlighted the cybersecurity risks posed by the peculiar smartwatches, urging service members to avoid interacting with the devices.

Location-enabled smart devices and apps have leaked military personnel’s location in the past, prompting their restriction in protected areas.

