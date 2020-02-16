Unlawful data processing practices cost Italian telecoms organisation more than €27 million

Jessica Belton reports:

The Italian Data Protection Authority (Garante per la protezione dei dati personali) last month issued a €27,802,946 fine to telecoms company TIM S.p.A for several GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) infringements and a lack of accountability.

The unlawful practices, which occurred between 2017 and 2019, affected millions of individuals, some of whom were not even TIM S.p.A customers. They received unsolicited marketing calls from the organisation without having provided consent, or having previously opted out of being contacted.