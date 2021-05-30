University Of South Carolina Accused Of Violating Students’ Medical Privacy

Will Folks reports:

The hits just keep coming for the University of South Carolina, which lost its president earlier this month due to allegations of plagiarism and has been mired in further scandal as its politically appointed board of trustees attempts to replace him.

The place is an utter shambles … and we haven’t even gotten to football season yet.

This week, South Carolina is facing heat over a policy which appears to violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (a.k.a. HIPAA). Specifically, incoming students are being required to waive HIPAA and allow the school to conduct genome testing on any positive coronavirus tests.