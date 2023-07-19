United Nations highlights artificial intelligence

AT

It is great that we are having a discussion about human rights and AI.

We all know how much our world – and the state of human rights – is being tested at the moment. The triple planetary crisis is threatening our existence. Old conflicts have been raging for years, with no end in sight. New ones continue to erupt, many with far-reaching global consequences. We are still reeling from consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic,which exposed and deepened a raft of inequalities the world over.

But the question before us today — what the limits should be on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies — is one of the most pressing faced by society, governments and the private sector.