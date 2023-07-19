United Nations highlights artificial intelligence

Delivered by Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
HIGH LEVEL SIDE EVENT OF THE 53rd SESSION OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL
It is great that we are having a discussion about human rights and AI.
We all know how much our world – and the state of human rights – is being tested at the moment. The triple planetary crisis is threatening our existence. Old conflicts have been raging for years, with no end in sight. New ones continue to erupt, many with far-reaching global consequences. We are still reeling from consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic,which exposed and deepened a raft of inequalities the world over.
But the question before us today — what the limits should be on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies — is one of the most pressing faced by society, governments and the private sector.
Read more of their presentation at OCHR.
h/t, Joe Cadillic
On July 18, the United Nations Security Council held its first meeting on AI. Reuters reports:
The United Nations Security Council held its first meeting on artificial intelligence on Tuesday where China said the technology should not become a “runaway horse” and the United States warned against its use to censor or repress people.
Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who chaired the meeting under Britain’s July presidency of the body, said AI will “fundamentally alter every aspect of human life.”