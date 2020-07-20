‘Unforgivable’: The privacy breach that exposed sensitive details of WA’s virus fight

Kelly Haywood and Gary Adshead report:

One of Western Australia’s biggest privacy breaches, which involves the interception of thousands of State Government communications, is under investigation.

Nine News revealed on Monday evening that the most sensitive information to be hacked and posted to a public website relates to the management of the Covid-19 crisis in WA.

But the breach also impacts St John Ambulance, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the Department of Justice.