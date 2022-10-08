Under New Order, Europeans Can Complain to U.S. About Data Collection

Oct 082022
October 8, 2022 Laws
David McCabe reports:
President Biden on Friday signed an executive order giving Europeans the ability to protest when they believe their personal information has been caught in America’s online surveillance dragnet, a key step toward reaching a broader agreement over the flow of digital data.
The order puts new restrictions on electronic surveillance by American intelligence agencies. In addition, Europeans will be able to complain to an official in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence if they believe their information was collected in a way that violated the standards or U.S. law. They could ultimately plead their case before a new independent review body, the Data Protection Review Court.
Read more at The New York Times.