UN Special Rapporteurs challenge EU’s counter-terrorism plans

In a joint communication published on 21 October 2021, seven United Nations Special Rapporteurs shared critical analysis of the European Union’s Counter-Terrorism Agenda (CTA) and the reform of Europol’s mandate, the EU police cooperation agency.
The statement thematically covers the mandates of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants Felipe González Morales, Special Rapporteur on minority issues Fernand de Varennes, Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy Ana Brian Nougrères and Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance E. Tendayi Achiume. Their analysis raises a number of serious concerns regarding the definitions used in the EU draft policies and the unchecked powers given to law enforcement and immigration authorities.
In other human rights news from EDRi, they have uploaded An EU Artificial Intelligence Act for Fundamental Rights: A Civil Society Statement, with 120 signatories as of today. It begins:
The European Union institutions have taken a globally-significant step with the proposal for an Artificial Intelligence Act (AIA). Insofar as Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems are increasingly used in all areas of public life, it is vital that the AIA addresses the structural, societal, political and economic impacts of the use of AI, is future-proof, and prioritises the protection of fundamental rights and democratic values.
We specifically recognise that AI systems exacerbate structural imbalances of power, with harms often falling on the most marginalised in society. As such, this collective statement sets
out the call of 114 civil society organisations towards an Artificial Intelligence Act that foregrounds fundamental rights. The statement outlines central recommendations to guide the European Parliament and Council in amending the European Commission’s proposal for a Regulation,1 published on the 21st of April 2021.
