UN Special Rapporteurs challenge EU’s counter-terrorism plans

EDRi writes:

In a joint communication published on 21 October 2021, seven United Nations Special Rapporteurs shared critical analysis of the European Union’s Counter-Terrorism Agenda (CTA) and the reform of Europol’s mandate, the EU police cooperation agency.

The statement thematically covers the mandates of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants Felipe González Morales, Special Rapporteur on minority issues Fernand de Varennes, Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy Ana Brian Nougrères and Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance E. Tendayi Achiume. Their analysis raises a number of serious concerns regarding the definitions used in the EU draft policies and the unchecked powers given to law enforcement and immigration authorities.