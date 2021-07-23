UN finds storing biometric data on Mauritius ID cards violates privacy

Frank Hersey reports:

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has found that the legislation which Mauritius passed in 2013 for its biometric smart ID cards does not provide sufficient guarantees for securely protecting the biometrics of cardholders and therefore violates citizens’ privacy rights, according to the Committee’s release.

The Committee stated that Mauritius did not provide enough information on protection measures and calls on the country to review its grounds for storing fingerprint data on the smart ID card chips.

Read more on BiometricUpdate.com.

