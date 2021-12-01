UK watchdog’s punishment for Blackbaud, Easyjet, other big privacy lawbreakers was slap on the wrist in private
December 1, 2021 Breaches
Gareth Corfield reports:
Blackbaud was given a private slap on the wrist by the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) after paying off criminals who stole users’ financial data from the cloud CRM biz’s servers.
The astonishingly mild sanction was revealed in a Freedom-of-Information response after senior data protection specialist Jon Baines at London law firm Mishcon de Reya asked about reprimands made under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
