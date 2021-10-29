UK: Tesco worker compensated after supermarket lost 15 years of her medical records

Oct 292021
Tristan Cork reports:
A woman from Bristol has been awarded £3,000 in compensation after discovering Tesco had lost 15 years of her employment records, including sensitive medical information.
Jacqueline Ogborne worked for the supermarket chain for 30 years but said the data breach left her ‘feeling violated’.
The 55-year-old only discovered Tesco had lost her employment records, which included counselling notes and personal medical information about her post-natal depression, when she requested it all as part of a employment tribunal claim.
