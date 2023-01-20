UK: Students ‘outed without even knowing’ after SU self-id data ‘breach’

Caredig ap Tomos reports:

Sensitive data relating to students’ self-identification continued to be shared with students running elections on Cambridge Students’ Union’s voting platform months after the issue was originally raised.

Sources have told Varsity that countless students were “effectively outed without even knowing it” because of the ‘breach’ of sensitive data, which took nine months to resolve.

This data, including information about students’ sexuality, gender, race and disabilities, was made available to students running elections on the platform without the explicit knowledge of the students providing the data.