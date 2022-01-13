UK: Scotland young persons’ free bus travel scheme — is it “Your papers, please!” time?

Jan 132022
January 13, 2022
Katie Williams reports:
Anyone under 22 can now apply for free bus travel.
The Free Bus Travel Scheme will come into force on January 31 and allow young people to travel on buses for free.
However people have taken to social media to express their frustration after users claimed the website kept crashing.
Others have criticised the online application process, which also requires scanning the applicant’s face, could be a potential barrier.
Read more at Edinburgh Live. As The Times reports in related coverage:
Applying under the new young persons’ free bus travel scheme has led to complaints about having to supply biometric face scans, as well as images of passports and birth certificates.
h/t, Joe Cadillic