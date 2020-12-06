UK: School IT teacher, 40, is jailed for six years after he hacked into his pupils’ mobile phones to steal naked selfies from teenage girls and store them on his computer

Joe Davies reports:

A school IT teacher was jailed for six years today after hacking his pupils’ phones to steal naked selfies of teenage girls and storing them on his computer.

High school technology expert Richard Edmunds, 40, told pupils he could fix their broken devices but took their private nude picture when he took their phones home.

Edmunds targeted a string of girls while working at a high school in Cardiff to gain iCloud passwords to download more than 1,700 images onto his home computer.