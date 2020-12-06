UK: School IT teacher, 40, is jailed for six years after he hacked into his pupils’ mobile phones to steal naked selfies from teenage girls and store them on his computer

Dec 062020
 
 December 6, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Non-U.S., Youth & Schools

Joe Davies reports:

A school IT teacher was jailed for six years today after hacking his pupils’ phones to steal naked selfies of teenage girls and storing them on his computer.

High school technology expert Richard Edmunds, 40, told pupils he could fix their broken devices but took their private nude picture when he took their phones home.

Edmunds targeted a string of girls while working at a high school in Cardiff to gain iCloud passwords to download more than 1,700 images onto his home computer.

Read more on Daily Mail.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.