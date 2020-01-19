UK: Revealed: betting firms use schools data on 28m children

Kenza Bryan, Sian Griffiths and Jon Ungoed-Thomas report on an epic student data privacy FAIL:

Betting companies have been given access to an educational database containing names, ages and addresses of 28 million children and students in one of the biggest breaches of government data. They have used it to help increase the proportion of young people who gamble online. It contains details of children age 14 and above in state schools, private schools and colleges in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Read more on The Sunday Times. There does not seem to be anything about this on the government’s Learning Records Service web site at this time.

