UK: Revealed: anti-terror snooping law used for fly-tippers and parking

Yohannes Lowe reports:

Councils have used controversial surveillance legislation to combat “low-level” offences, such as the misuse of blue badge parking permits, fly-tipping and benefit fraud, an Observer investigation has found.

The Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (Ripa) 2000 gives certain public bodies the right – under limited circumstances – to conduct surveillance activities, including for crime prevention and national security purposes.

