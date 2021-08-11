UK: Revealed: anti-terror snooping law used for fly-tippers and parking

Aug 112021
August 11, 2021 Govt, Laws, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Yohannes Lowe reports:
Councils have used controversial surveillance legislation to combat “low-level” offences, such as the misuse of blue badge parking permits, fly-tipping and benefit fraud, an Observer investigation has found.
The Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (Ripa) 2000 gives certain public bodies the right – under limited circumstances – to conduct surveillance activities, including for crime prevention and national security purposes.
h/t, Joe Cadillic