UK: Pregnant nurse says Nottingham doctor invaded her privacy

Amy Phipps reports:

A pregnant nurse has accused a health trust of sweeping an information breach under the carpet, after her doctor ex-boyfriend accessed her medical records.

Tanya Sunrise, 38, said she felt her privacy had been violated by the consultant at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust.

Miss Sunrise has now moved her treatment to a different hospital.

The trust said it had investigated the breach in privacy and reported it to the information commissioner.