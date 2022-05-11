UK: Pregnant nurse says Nottingham doctor invaded her privacy

Amy Phipps reports:
A pregnant nurse has accused a health trust of sweeping an information breach under the carpet, after her doctor ex-boyfriend accessed her medical records.
Tanya Sunrise, 38, said she felt her privacy had been violated by the consultant at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust.
Miss Sunrise has now moved her treatment to a different hospital.
The trust said it had investigated the breach in privacy and reported it to the information commissioner.
Read more at BBC.
I think saying this has been swept under any rug is perhaps an unfair characterization if the trust investigated, suspended the consultant for a week and required retraining, and reported the incident to the ICO. But there is an issue of her claiming that they cannot isolate her records or protect them from further access/violation. Did they actually say that they can’t protect her records from future snooping? I hope not. Do they not have celebrity or “break the glass” protocols?