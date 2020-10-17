UK: Police given access to details of people told to self-isolate by UK government’s system

 October 17, 2020

Kanishka Singh reports:

British police forces have been granted access to details of people who have been told to self-isolate under the government’s ‘test and trace’ system, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said late on Saturday.

A spokesman for the department said it agreed with the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) that officers could have access on a case-by-case basis to information on whether a specific individual has been notified to self-isolate.

