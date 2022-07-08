UK “Online Safety Bill” wants a backdoor on end-to-end encrypted messaging apps

Jul 082022
July 8, 2022 Govt, Laws, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Ken Macon writes:
A proposed new amendment to the UK’s controversial “Online Safety Bill” would force tech companies to scan people’s private messages on end-to-end-encrypted apps.
End-to-end encrypted messengers allow people to communicate securely without a 3rd party being able to see messages. Such technology is available in platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal.
We obtained a copy of the amendment for you here.
Read more at Reclaim The Net.
h/t, Joe Cadillic