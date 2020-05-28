UK: NHS will keep personal data of people with coronavirus for 20 years

May 282020
May 28, 2020 Govt, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
Alex Hern reports:
The NHS will keep personal data about people with coronavirus for 20 years as part of the test-and-trace programme, according to a privacy notice posted by Public Health England.
Information including full name and date of birth, as well as phone numbers and home and email addresses, will be collected and stored for people with coronavirus, or symptoms of Covid-19, alongside data about those symptoms.
h/t, Joe Cadillic