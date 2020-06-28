UK: New COVID-19 Rules for the Hospitality Industry on Collecting Visitor Contact Information : Data Protection Considerations

Andrew Dyson and Alexa Smith of DLA Piper write:

The hospitality industry has been hard hit by COVID-19. Measures introduced this week by the UK government to ease restrictions for the sector come with a condition – if you open a pub, restaurant or other hospitality venue for business you must keep a record of patrons who visit and be ready to help with the national test and trace effort.

When collecting this information, it is important to understand that data protection laws still apply and operate data collection systems appropriately to comply with GDPR.

What is the hospitality sector being asked to do?

Guidance published on 23 June has asked venues to assist the NHS Track and Trace efforts by “keeping a temporary record of your customers and visitors for 21 days” . This rule applies regardless of whether a business already has the infrastructure in place to collect this information, so we expect to see a range of responses.