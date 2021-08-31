UK: Mum-of-three wins legal data breach fight against Hampshire County Council after school in Havant gives ex-partner her address

 August 31, 2021

David George reports:

The mum-of-three, who wishes to be anonymous, was relocated from a refuge to Leigh Park in 2016, and enrolled her children at a nearby school.

But after the school disclosed to her ex-partner that the children were there, he entered the premises and then obtained the 49-year-old’s address from inside, a court ruled.

Weeks of harassment followed, with him loitering outside her home, she said.

