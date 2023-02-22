UK: Meta successfully resists certification in data privacy collective action

Feb 222023
Jennifer Reeves, Simon Day, and Cameron Firth of MacFarlanes write:
In an early victory for Meta, the Competition Appeal Tribunal has refused to certify a collective claim brought on behalf of some 45 million consumers by proposed class representative Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen (the “PCR”). Less than three weeks after the certification hearing, the Tribunal has held that the PCR “unequivocally failed” to satisfy one of the tests for certification. Rather than reject the claim outright, the Tribunal has given the PCR six months to file additional evidence setting out a “new and better blueprint leading to an effective trial”.
Read more at Macfarlanes.