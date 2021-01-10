UK Mass Hacking Ruled Illegal by High Court

Jan 102021
January 10, 2021 Court, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Emma Woollacott reports:
After five years of legal wrangling, the UK High Court has ruled that the security and intelligence services cannot search the computers and phones of millions of people under a single ‘general warrant’.
Quashing a decision by the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), the court ruled that section 5 of the Intelligence Services Act (ISA) 1994 does not permit the issuing of general warrants to property interference with property and certain forms of computer hacking.
Read more on Forbes.
Privacy International is understandably thrilled by the ruling, announcing, “We won!”