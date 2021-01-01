UK: London Girl granted anonymity to bring allegations that TikTok violated her privacy to court

Stephanie Bodoni reports:

A London judge granted a 12 year-old girl anonymity so she can take TikTok to court over allegations the social-media company violated the European Union’s strict data protection rules.

The London child “intends to go to a court asserting — rightly or wrongly — that her privacy rights and those of others like her have been infringed in ways that call for a remedy,” Judge Mark Warby said in a decision Wednesday. Not granting her anonymity could “have a chilling effect on the bringing of claims by children to vindicate their data-protection rights.”.