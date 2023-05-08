UK locks horns with WhatsApp over threat to break encryption

May 082023
 
 May 8, 2023  Posted by  Business, Featured News, Non-U.S.

On May 2,  Annabelle Dickson, Mark Scott, and Tom Bristow reported:

Britain’s tough new plan to police the internet has left politicians in a stand-off with WhatsApp and other popular encrypted messaging services. Deescalating that row will be easier said than done.

The Online Safety Bill, the United Kingdom’s landmark effort to regulate social media giants, gives regulator Ofcom the power to require tech companies to identify child sex abuse material in private messages.

Read more on Politico.eu.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

