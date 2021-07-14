UK: Lloyd v Google LLC – data protection class action claims

Jul 142021
DLA Piper writes:
Followers of Privacy Matters will be familiar with the case of Lloyd v Google LLC, which raises important issues as to the recoverability of compensation for breaches of data protection law, and is likely to be pivotal to the mass claims landscape in the UK.
The case went before the UK’s Supreme Court in April 2021 and Judgment is anticipated in Autumn 2021.
Read more about the issues in the case on Privacy Matters, who note that, “A full report on the matters before the Justices is available here, including a summary of the intervention of the Information Commissioner’s Office.”