UK lays out tough child data privacy rules

Jan 222020
 
 January 22, 2020  Posted by  Laws, Non-U.S., Youth & Schools

Kelvin Chan of AP reports:

Social media sites, games and other online services won’t be allowed to “nudge” British kids into revealing personal details or lowering their privacy settings, under tough new rules drawn up by the country’s privacy regulator.

The set of standards aimed at protecting children’s online privacy were released Wednesday by the Information Commissioner’s Office for Parliament’s approval.

Read more on ABC.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

