UK: Jennie Formby tells local parties not to share leaked antisemitism probe

Times of Israel reports:

Labour’s general secretary has written to constituency parties telling them not to share a leaked internal probe into antisemitism on social media or elsewhere.

Jennie Formby, who was a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn when he was leader, sent the letter to constituency Labour parties (CLPs) earlier this week as Labour was rocked by another row over the handling of antisemitism in its ranks.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he was “shocked” by the contents of the leaked dossier that detailed splits in the party’s headquarters.