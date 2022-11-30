UK Information Commissioner’s Office released a New Draft Employment Guidance for Monitoring at Work
Nov 302022
November 30, 2022 Laws, Non-U.S., Surveillance, Workplace
Dan Cooper, Helena Milner-Smith, and Jiayen Ong of Covington and Burling write:
On October 12, 2022, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”) opened a public consultation seeking feedback on the draft guidance document on employment practices, specifically relating to monitoring at work (the “Monitoring at Work Guidance”). The guidance aims to provide practical guidance and good practices relating to monitoring workers in accordance with data protection legislation.
This new guidance forms part of a wider initiative to update the ICO’s current employment practice code.
Read more at InsidePrivacy.