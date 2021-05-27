UK: If you want to opt out of your medical records being shared….

Seen on Twitter, this post by Phil Booth of MedConfidential:
The Government has instructed your GP to hand over your lifelong medical history – your GP doesn’t have a choice, but YOU DO… until 23rd June.
If you don’t want your family’s #GPdata used & sold to Hancock’s cronies, send/give this letter to your GP: https://t.co/qQrQoJMY8j pic.twitter.com/QBCykuuAS6
— Phil Booth (@EinsteinsAttic) May 27, 2021
The Government has instructed your GP to hand over your lifelong medical history – your GP doesn’t have a choice, but YOU DO… until 23rd June.
If you don’t want your family’s #GPdata used & sold to Hancock’s cronies, send/give this letter to your GP: https://t.co/qQrQoJMY8j pic.twitter.com/QBCykuuAS6
— Phil Booth (@EinsteinsAttic) May 27, 2021
The link in the tweet is to the opt-out letter template that you can download, complete, and send to your GP.