UK: ICO threatens enforcement action against websites with ‘harmful’ cookie banners

Aug 102023
Richard Speed reports:
The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has called for an end to website design practices that it claims could harm users.
The regulator has singled out cookie consent banners as an example of where it will take action if it believes that consumers are being affected by harmful design. It went on to state that it would take enforcement action where it felt design choices would leak to risk or harm.
