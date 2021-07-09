UK: ICO publishes annual tracking research

77% of people say protecting their personal information is essential, research commissioned by the ICO has found.

The survey of over 2,000 individuals monitors changes in what people think about data protection and freedom of information, and how they utilise their information rights. This has been especially important during the pandemic where the public and organisations have had to quickly adapt their daily lives and businesses.

The survey, carried out by Harris Interactive, also shows levels of trust and confidence in how companies and organisations store and use personal information has remained broadly stable since 2020.